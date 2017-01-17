Annapolis County duo face animal cruelty charges
The SPCA said in a media release the two were charged under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia. The SPCA conducted an investigation involving the roadside abandonment of four cats in Annapolis County, said Jo-Anne Landsburg the NS SPCA's chief provincial inspectator.
