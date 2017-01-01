Amherst ushers in 2017 with a bang

20 hrs ago

The town hosted its third family first New Year's Eve party at the Amherst Stadium on Saturday night with skating, ice painting and fireworks. It's the second year the two-hour celebration has been at the stadium after being held outside at Dickey Park in 2014.

Nova Scotia

