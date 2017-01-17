African-Nova Scotian advocates call f...

African-Nova Scotian advocates call for street checks to be suspended

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Halifax lawyer Shawna Hoyte and social workers Robert Wright and Lanna MacLean are asking for an independent review of the practice, and want it stopped in the meantime. The trio wrote a three-page letter to the province's Serious Incident Response Team and Human Rights Commission, outlining their concerns with the ethics behind street checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 16 Moving girl 464
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Jan 10 PET 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC