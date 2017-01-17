African-Nova Scotian advocates call for street checks to be suspended
Halifax lawyer Shawna Hoyte and social workers Robert Wright and Lanna MacLean are asking for an independent review of the practice, and want it stopped in the meantime. The trio wrote a three-page letter to the province's Serious Incident Response Team and Human Rights Commission, outlining their concerns with the ethics behind street checks.
