Accused in Sydney home invasion released on several conditions
One of three people charged in connection with a home invasion in Sydney in December has been released on bail. Carolyn Ann Dermody, 19, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat, break and enter and forcible confinement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC