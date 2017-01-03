Accused found not criminally responsible
A Pictou County man found not criminally responsible at the time he committed an assault has been remanded to the Nova Scotia Forensic Hospital. Timothy Barry Dunn, 41, of Sylvester, was charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of an undertaking in relation to an incident on December 3, 2016, in Sylvester.
