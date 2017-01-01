3 vessels that sank at N.S. ports at centre of lawsuits, but who owns them?
The Farley Mowat was abandoned at the wharf in Shelburne in September 2013 and left to decay. Three derelict vessels that leaked oil when they sank at Nova Scotia ports are now tangled up in $1.8 million in lawsuits, denials of ownership, finger-pointing and even allegations of sabotage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Rob and Dagny
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC