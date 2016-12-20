Yarmouth organizations clean up flood damage
Cleanup and recovery work from massive flooding continued Tuesday morning at HOPE Centre and at the Boys and Girls Club of Yarmouth . Both facilities received extensive water damage, suspected from ruptured pipes in ceilings and floors due to extreme cold chill last weekend.
