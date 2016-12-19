Woman killed in house fire was valued search and rescue volunteer
The house on Broadway Street in the Whitney Pier neighbourhood of Sydney was gutted in the Boxing Day fire. A Cape Breton woman killed in a Sydney house fire on Boxing Day is being remembered as someone who devoted herself to saving the lives of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC