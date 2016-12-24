Woman in her 90s found dead in house fire in Toronto's east end, firefighters say
Interim Chief Matthew Pegg says the woman was pronounced dead shortly after fire crews arrived at the residential neighbourhood in the city's east end late Saturday morning. Pegg says fires tend to spike in the holiday season, when people are busy and less vigilant.
