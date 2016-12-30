Wind, rain cut power for more than 14,000 Nova Scotians
High winds and heavy rain have downed lines and cut power to more than 14,000 customers in the province, according to Nova Scotia Power. Environment Canada has issued wind and rainfall warnings for the Cape Breton region, with forecasts of 100 km/h gusts and as much as 40 mm of rain.
