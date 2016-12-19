Whale washes up on Nova Scotia beach near area where other species found dead
A dead whale has washed up in the same area of western Nova Scotia that has seen scores of dead herring, starfish, clams and lobster litter the shoreline - but fisheries officials say it's too early to say whether the deaths are related. Jennifer Thibodeau and her husband were driving past the beach on Whale Cove on Tuesday when they spotted what appeared to be a young whale, perhaps nine metres long, near the high water mark.
