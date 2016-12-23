Trial date set in New Waterford robbery case
Daniel Blake Conrod, 26, has pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery and two counts of breaching court orders. Conrod was released after posting a $7,000 property bond and agreeing to abide by a host of conditions that include he live at a Scotchtown residence, have no contact with the co-accused and adhere to a curfew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
|Lawsuit against Forces alleges discrimination a...
|Dec 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC