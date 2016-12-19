Trial date set for Glace Bay man facing murder charge

A Supreme Court trial date has now been scheduled for a Glace Bay man facing a charge of second-degree murder. Thomas Ted Barrett, 41, is charged in relation to the May 2012 death of 21-year-old Laura Catherine Jessome of Bras d'Or, whose body was found in a hockey bag along the shores of the Mira River in Marion Bridge.

