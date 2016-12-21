Train carrying coal derails near New Waterford
An operations manager with Sydney Coal Railway, which operates the train, said there were no injuries after the train left the tracks in Scotchtown, near New Waterford. He said excavators would take the coal from the railcars and load it onto trucks for delivery to the nearby Lingan Generating Station, just east of Scotchtown.
Read more at CBC News.
