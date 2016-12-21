This will warm your heart: three Sikh men bhangra dancing while shoveling snow
The Canada-based Maritime Bhangra Group released a video on Dec. 15 that has been watched more than 1.5 million times on Facebook - a half million more times on YouTube - and has charmed thousands. When the music starts they do a few steps holding their red shovels, but then toss them aside as they throw down with some serious bhangra moves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
|Lawsuit against Forces alleges discrimination a...
|Dec 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC