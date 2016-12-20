Sydney man enters guilty verdict on host of offences

He will be sentenced on eight counts of assault with a weapon , six counts of uttering threats, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault and a single count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose . SYDNEY - Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Cecil Clarke says he's baffled as to why a local MP sent council a communiquA© regarding the municipality's proposed cruise ship terminal expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.