Slow Internet a biz-kill
"It's not acceptable for us to have Internet that doesn't always work," Ceallaigh MacCath-Moran, Triskele Media's chief executive officer, said in an interview Thursday. She and her husband, Sean MacCath-Moran, started their enterprise web solutions company from their home along Highway 105 in South Haven three years ago, after moving to Canada from the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|9 hr
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC