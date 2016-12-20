Santa asked to leave Cape Breton school over work-to-rule campaign: firefighter
A Cape Breton fire chief says members of his department - including one dressed as Santa - were just trying to bring some holiday cheer to a local school when they were asked to leave because of an ongoing labour dispute. Raymond Eksal of the Scotchtown Volunteer Fire Department says three firefighters were recently visiting Greenfield Elementary School to hand out seasonal treats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
|Lawsuit against Forces alleges discrimination a...
|Dec 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC