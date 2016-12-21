Pro basketball returns to Cape Breton as Highlanders hit the court

After a 22-year absence, professional basketball returned to Cape Breton Tuesday night as the island's new entry in the National Basketball League of Canada treated 2,500 fans to a fast-paced game against provincial rival Halifax Hurricanes. The Cape Breton Highlanders lost to the league's defending champions 104-102, almost pulling out a last-second victory when Highlanders guard Booker Woodfox put up a three-pointer that rimmed out.

