Power outages across the province, wind warnings for Cape Breton
By 8 a.m. Nova Scotia Power's outage map reported eight outages under investigation affecting approximately 2,330 customers throughout the province. Multiple outages along Route 223 through the Sydney area were reported just before 5 a.m., affecting approximately 1500 customers of Christmas Island through to Beaver Cover, Barrachois and French Vale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|21 hr
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC