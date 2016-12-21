Plan addressing Halifax violence expected next month after tragic 2016
Halifax's public safety officer hopes to have an action plan early next month in response to the latest spike in violence in the city, including three recent fatal shootings. In a presentation Monday to the municipality's board of police commissioners, Ted Upshaw said the plan will be a collaborative effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
|Lawsuit against Forces alleges discrimination a...
|Dec 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC