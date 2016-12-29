Pictou County man charged with assaul...

Pictou County man charged with assaulting infants

14 hrs ago Read more: The News

A Pictou County man has been sent for a mental health assessment after being charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The 35-year-old, who is not named in order to protect the identity of the alleged victims, faces charges alleged to have occurred between Sept.

Nova Scotia

