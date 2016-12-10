Nova Scotia wineries ring in high sales
That might not be sleigh bells you hear but rather the clinking of bottles of Nova Scotia wines under Christmas trees and on dinner tables this holiday season. Among the 750 ml bottles of domestic and international wines the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation carries, the bestselling wine this week is Benjamin Bridge's Nova 7, with sales up 37 per cent over last year.
