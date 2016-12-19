Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil fields a question at a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Annapolis Royal, N.S. on Monday, May 16, 2016. HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's premier says his province signed on to a 10-year, $287.8 million health deal with Ottawa after it was made clear the slightly revised offer was "as good as it was going to get."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.