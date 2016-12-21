Nova Scotia amends 'conquered people' legal brief in Alton Gas appeal
Protesters gather at the Alton Natural Gas Storage LP office in Stewiacke N.S. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. The Nova Scotia government has amended a controversial legal brief that implied members of a First Nation band are a conquered people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
|Lawsuit against Forces alleges discrimination a...
|Dec 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC