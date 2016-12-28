New marine species wash ashore follow...

New marine species wash ashore following mysterious deaths of herring in Nova Scotia

Read more: The Toronto Star

A biology professor in Nova Scotia says it could be an indication that the phenomenon that killed schools of herring in St. Marys Bay is spreading to new species. Dead herring are shown at Gilberts Cove, N.S. Ted Leighton, an adjunct biology professor at Nova Scotia's University of Sainte-Anne, says the only trait the fish share is where they live so the answer may lie near the sea floor.

Nova Scotia

