Man charged in two home invasions targeting elderly women

Jeanette MacDonald, 85, rests in her home in Halifax on Wednesday following a violent assault when answering a knock at her front door. Paul Alexander Sponagle, 43, of Halifax, is charged with break and enter, robbery, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and wearing a disguise with criminal intent.

