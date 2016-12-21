Looking ahead at 2017 food trends

Looking ahead at 2017 food trends

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The New Canadian Cuisine is fairly self-explanatory, but is illustrating the diversity of foods and flavours now in Canada. "I think we are going to see a new focus on vegetables," said Kathy Jollimore, one of two Atlantic Canada members of the Loblaw Food Council, Halifax-based chef, food writer and food stylist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Mon Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec 19 Time capsule 1
News Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov... Dec 19 Call it as I see it 1
News Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding Dec 18 Brrr 1
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr... Dec 17 Eye See 1
News EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ... Dec 17 MO_EATS_DUNGS 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,289 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,834

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC