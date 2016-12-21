Lone Halifax Moosehead playing at World Juniors reps Switzerland
Nico Hischier scores on Czech Republic's goaltender Jakub Skarek during the overtime period in a preliminary round game of IIHF World Junior Championship hockey action in Montreal on Dec. 27, 2016. The 17-year-old is representing his home country Switzerland at the tournament, which is split between host cities Montreal and Toronto this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Mon
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC