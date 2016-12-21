In rural Nova Scotia, a refugee with ...

In rural Nova Scotia, a refugee with pastry skills helps preserve Canadian jobs

As Ruwad Al Badin deftly prepares Christmas gingerbread men, his employer in southwestern Nova Scotia looks on approvingly, knowing the skilled Syrian refugee is supporting a family, while also helping keep workers employed at the once struggling bakery. "It's very critical to have him here," said Laura Mulrooney, owner of Julien's Bakery.

