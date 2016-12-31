How to get home from New Year's Eve f...

How to get home from New Year's Eve fireworks without breaking the bank

For those who want to avoid paying a 300 per cent price surge for Uber on New Year's Eve, there are plenty of other safe and far cheaper ways to get home. Transport NSW is urging revellers heading to New Year's celebrations in the city and other places to leave the car at home and take advantage of thousands of extra trains and buses that are running until very early on New Year's day morning.

