Halifax Water trying to flush 'flushable' wipes from the sewage system

2 hrs ago

Sewage treatment experts are urging Canadians not to send personal wipes down the drain, even if they're marketed as flushable. Halifax Water wants to flush away a growing problem that is damaging sewer pipes and costing customers thousands of dollars.

Nova Scotia

