Fort McMurray fire evacuees from Nova Scotia on the big question: To stay or to go?
Nearly eight months ago, a nasty wildfire nicknamed "The Beast" ripped through Alberta's forests and descended on Fort McMurray, Alta. Tens of thousands of people fled the heart of oil country, including many Nova Scotians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC