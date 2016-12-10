Family spends Christmas Eve handing out gifts to the homeless
Bailey Dempster, Michael Webber and Katie Webber pass out a Christmas sock, wrapped present and some fruitcake to a man on Spring Garden Road in Halifax. Each year on Christmas Eve, the Webber family loads up their car with presents, stockings and fruit cake and hits the streets of downtown Halifax.
