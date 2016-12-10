Ex-military members claim systemic racism in lawsuit

Three former members of the Canadian Forces have filed a proposed class action lawsuit claming "systemic racial discrimination and harassment" during their service, detailing how derogatory slurs and threats of violence against them were either ignored or tolerated by their superiors. Marc Frenette, a 38-year-old Aboriginal man from Ontario, Wallace Fowler, a 43-year-old black man from Nova Scotia, and Jean-Pierre Robillard, a black man of Haitian decent raised in New Brunswick, made the accusations against the Canadian Forces in a statement of claim filed Dec. 14 in Halifax, N.S. Fowler has previously called for an inquiry into racism in the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.