Defying drug charges, Halifax marijua...

Defying drug charges, Halifax marijuana dispensary reopens after raid

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: CBC News

Shirley Martineau, owner of Auntie's Health and Wellness on Barrington Street, was arrested and charged on Friday with cultivating marijuana and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. A Halifax business shut down after a police raid on Friday has reopened its doors in the wake of drug charges against its employees, and is continuing to dispense medical and recreational marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Fri JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec 19 Time capsule 1
News Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov... Dec 19 Call it as I see it 1
News Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding Dec 18 Brrr 1
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr... Dec 17 Eye See 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,477

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC