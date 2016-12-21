Defying drug charges, Halifax marijuana dispensary reopens after raid
Shirley Martineau, owner of Auntie's Health and Wellness on Barrington Street, was arrested and charged on Friday with cultivating marijuana and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. A Halifax business shut down after a police raid on Friday has reopened its doors in the wake of drug charges against its employees, and is continuing to dispense medical and recreational marijuana.
