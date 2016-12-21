Dead fish, crabs and lobsters: Nova Scotia marine mystery growing

A marine mystery is confounding residents of southwest Nova Scotia who are watching thousands of dead fish, starfish, crabs, clams, scallops and lobster wash up on the shore. Residents of Plympton, a small community in Digby County, say they have been finding dead herring on the shore of St. Mary's Bay for more than a month, but recently other marine life has started washing up dead.

