Dead Fish and Seafood Wash Ashore in Nova Scotia, Canada, Worrying...
Locals and authorities are stunned by the massive amount of dead fish that have washed ashore, in Western Nova Scotia, Canada. Up to 20,000 fish and other sea creatures have washed ashore dead in Western Nova Scotia, in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|21 hr
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC