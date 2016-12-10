Christmas morning brings power outages, weather statement for Nova Scotia
About 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Digby, Pictou County and Cape Breton Regional Municipality had no electricity Christmas morning. The bulk of households and businesses affected were in Antigonish County, where 2,229 customers had no power, and Cape Breton County where 1,550 lost power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
|Lawsuit against Forces alleges discrimination a...
|Dec 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC