Byrne steps away from Amherst committee work
Amherst town councilor Vince Byrne is temporarily stepping away from his duties on the town's audit committee while the Nova Scotia Securities Commission deals with a temporary cease trade order it has issued against him. Byrne, who was elected to council in October, is also a member of the town's police commission, but has yet to be sworn in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
|Cape Breton woman who lost $200 to ATM thief ov...
|Dec 19
|Call it as I see it
|1
|Wild weekend: From frostbite to flooding
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Snowfall warnings and extreme cold warnings acr...
|Dec 17
|Eye See
|1
|EDITORIAL: Cape Breton a home to celebrate for ...
|Dec 17
|MO_EATS_DUNGS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC