Woodland council to talk about a sanctuary citya status
Woodland's City Council is scheduled to talk about whether it should become a “Sanctuary City” when it meets this week. Because of the Tuesday, July 4, holiday the council is meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, in City Hall, 300 First St. Whether there will be public comments is not known, although council members could decide to take community advice on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|CTK
|62,393
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC