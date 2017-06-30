Woman arrested in St. John's disturbance

Woman arrested in St. John's disturbance

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Woman arrested in St. John's disturbanceA 27-year-old woman is in the St. John's City Lockup awaiting a court appearance this morning after a disturbance in west-end St. John's Thursday night. When the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a car accident on the Conception Bay South Highway near Manuels Thursday morning, they found one of the drivers had no insurance, a suspended driver's licence and $16,000 in outstanding fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 18 hr public service 62,397
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Jul 1 Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Jul 1 Dumfukchug 1
News Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate... Jun 23 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC