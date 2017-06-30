Woman arrested in St. John's disturbance
Woman arrested in St. John's disturbanceA 27-year-old woman is in the St. John's City Lockup awaiting a court appearance this morning after a disturbance in west-end St. John's Thursday night. When the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a car accident on the Conception Bay South Highway near Manuels Thursday morning, they found one of the drivers had no insurance, a suspended driver's licence and $16,000 in outstanding fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|public service
|62,397
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Jul 1
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC