Woman arrested in St. John's disturbance

Woman arrested in St. John's disturbanceA 27-year-old woman is in the St. John's City Lockup awaiting a court appearance this morning after a disturbance in west-end St. John's Thursday night. When the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a car accident on the Conception Bay South Highway near Manuels Thursday morning, they found one of the drivers had no insurance, a suspended driver's licence and $16,000 in outstanding fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.