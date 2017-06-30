Suspect caught in St. John's on Halifax sexual assault and other charges
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers arrested a 45-year-old man of no fixed address Sunday who is wanted by police in Halifax. The warrants for the man's arrest are related to charges of sexual assault, unlawful confinement and multiple assault offences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|CTK
|62,393
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC