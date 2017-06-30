Stabbing on Freshwater Road in St. John's sends one man to hospital

Police speak to the victim of an alleged stabbing on Freshwater Road Tuesday night before he was taken to hospital. There were four Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicles and an Eastern Health ambulance parked next to the house when the Telegram arrived on scene just after 9:30 p.m. Paramedics could be seen treating a man in the rear of an ambulance while RNC officers searched the house and the front step area.

