St. John's police arrest man wanted for sexual assault in Halifax
The RNC is holding a man wanted on sexual assault and forcible confinement charges in custody in St. John's until members of the Halifax Regional Police can arrive to transport him back to Nova Scotia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|CTK
|62,393
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Sat
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC