Sections of the T'Railway Provincial Park reopen in central NL
Two more sections of the T'Railway Provincial Park damaged by heavy rains last October have been repaired, according to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation. Mary March Brook to Badger and Badger to Grand Falls-Windsor - with the exception of Dog Brook - are now opened to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|public service
|62,397
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Jul 1
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC