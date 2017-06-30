RCMP warning of road hazard on Gander Bay Causeway
The hazard is situated between Goerge's Point and Clarkes Head. The Department of Highways has been contacted to assess the situaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|CTK
|62,393
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Sat
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC