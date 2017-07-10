Photo of restaurant statue a focus at...

Photo of restaurant statue a focus at child sex doll trial

Friday Jul 7

One exhibit was entered into evidence Thursday in the provincial court trial of a man accused of mail-ordering a child sex doll: a photograph of a statue from a well-known St. John's restaurant. Lawyer Bob Buckingham, who is defending 52-year-old Kenneth Wayne Harrisson, presented a photo of the statue located outside the Bier Markt on Harbour Drive to forensic psychiatrist Dr. Peter Collins.

Newfoundland

