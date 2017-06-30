Newfoundland fan foiled for third time in increasingly costly bid to see Adele
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A Newfoundland woman was banking on the third time being the charm in her seemingly cursed bid to see Adele. Lori Shortall and two girlfriends jetted off to London, England, last Friday, thrilled by the prospect of finally getting to see Adele in concert as the British songstress wrapped up a tour that had been plagued by health issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Jul 2
|CTK
|62,393
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Jul 1
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate...
|Jun 23
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC