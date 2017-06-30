'Like an atomic bomb had gone off': T...

'Like an atomic bomb had gone off': The summer night St. John's burned down

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - It was a blazing tornado that ripped through homes and buildings in St. John's, N.L., torching everything it crossed as residents ran for safe ground with all they could carry. The city will this weekend mark 125 years since "The Great Fire" on July 8, 1892, incinerated Newfoundland's commercial hub and left about 11,000 people homeless.

Newfoundland

